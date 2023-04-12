Videos
Sabarimala temple opens for Vishu Pooja
The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala opened for Vishu Puja on April 11 evening. Head priest K Jayaraman Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum and lit the lamp in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanaru at around 5 pm. The devotees were allowed to enter the temple soon after lighting the sacred fireplace ‘Aazhi’ in the temple.
