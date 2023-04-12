Videos

Kalakshetra Controversy: Bail petition of Hari Padman dismissed

The IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet court complex on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Hari Padman, 46, an assistant professor of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested recently on charges of sexual harassment. Last month, the students of the Kalakshetra Foundation resorted to protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members, including Padman, who have been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment of girl students on the campus. Adyar all-woman police arrested Padman on April 3 under various sections.