Fishermen at Pattinambakkam's loop road protest

Fishermen of Pattinambakkam protested the eviction of the road-side shops as the Greater Chennai Corporation with the assistance of city cops have begun the eviction drive on April 12. The fishermen strew their commodities on the floor and staged protests. They were involved in heated arguments with police officials. Taking a suo moto PIL petition, the Madras High Court questioned how can Chennai be beautified into Singara Chennai without clearing encroachments. The bench comprising CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on April 11 directed GCC to clear encroaching fish stalls and submit the report by April 18.