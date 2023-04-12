Videos

Baby elephant found dead in the water tank

An elephant calf was found dead in the water sump of a farmhouse near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on April 11. The caretakers of the farmhouse told the Forest Department officials that they found the carcass of the calf after sensing stench from the sump. Forest Department who visited the spot found the carcass in a decomposing state. The Department has decided to conduct the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Wednesday. In this situation, the mother of the baby elephant is roaming near the plantation house in search of her baby. This incident has caused grief among the people in the area.