Faf du Plessis fined Rs 12L for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has been fined Rs 12 lakhs fine after his team maintained a slow over rate during an IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on April 10 . "As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added. Avesh, who came to bat as the No.11 batter, was seen throwing his helmet on the ground after completing the winning run in the last delivery of the game. The right-handed pacer admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding. Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a thrilling IPL 2023 match to register back to back victories.