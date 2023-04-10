Videos

TNCC to stage rail roko on April 15: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri on April 9 said that the state unit of the party would continue its month-long protests and demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for risking the public sectors and derailing the nation’s economic growth for businessman Adani. “We are reaching out to the people as part of our month-long protest to turn it into a people’s movement to protect the democracy from the elected autocracy at the Centre now,” he said and announced that the TNCC would hold rail roko on April 15 in all the 76 district units and also stage demonstration in front of the Union government departments on April 20 across the state. The party’s ‘black flag’ protest against the PM during his visit on April 8 was a successful one, he said and defended the protest at Valluvar Kottam that was several kms away from the PM’s programme venue. “Registering the protest is more important than the place of protest,” he retorted when a journalist questioned the venue of their protest. Holding the BJP government responsible for the defunct Parliament, Alagiri said it was the responsibility and duty of the ruling party to answer the questions and issues flagged by the opposition.