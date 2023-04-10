Videos

Mock drills held in TN, Haryana to check Covid-19 preparedness

Mock drills are being conducted on April 10 across the nation today at hospitals to evaluate Covid-19 preparedness. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on April 10 inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling Covid-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. While talking to ANI, the health minister said, "We have 350 or fewer Covid-19 infection cases in Tamil Nadu and no need to fear in our state as of now. We predict that 4th wave will be a mild effect compared to the third wave." Meanwhile, in Haryana's Jhajjar, a Covid-19 preparedness drill is being conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).