Guv Ravi gives assent to Bill banning Online Gambling

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on April 10 gave nod to Bill banning online gambling hours after the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to give him instructions on clearing Bills. The Prohibition of Online Gambling Bill was passed again in the State Assembly after the Raj Bhavan returned it on the premise that the State government does not have legislative competence to enact the Bill. As the Bill gets its assent, a fine of ₹5,000 or 3 months imprisonment with fine shall be imposed on offenders.