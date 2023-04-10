Videos

CM Stalin inaugurated residential buildings worth Rs. 284cr

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, which functions under the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Rs. 171 crores 36 lakhs for the buildings, on behalf of Urban Development Directorate Rs. 10cr for the buildings and on behalf of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Housing Network Rs.CM Stalin inaugurated the renovated and modernized buildings at a cost of 1 crore 35 lakhs. Also, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin issued appointment orders to 48 persons selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the post of Surveyor, Assistant Draftsman in the Urban Development Department.