Transgender participants showcase talent in a beauty pageant in New Delhi

Members of the transgender community participated in a beauty pageant in New Delhi on April 07, which was organised to promote inclusivity and give them a platform to showcase their talent to the world. Eleven contestants from all around the country were selected to represent themselves in the Miss Transqueen India during which they performed in swimwear, traditional attires, and interacted with the judges. Arshi Ghosh was crowned the winner along with Ella Dev Verma and Victoria Taying who were declared the first and the second runner ups respectively.