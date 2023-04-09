Videos

Rahul Gandhi Imprechment: Satyagraha protest in all districts on April 15

Tamil Nadu Congress Working President Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam has said that he will hold a satyagraha protest against Rahul Gandhi's impeachment. Speaking to the media after a meeting of Congress executives held in Namakkal, he said that they are conducting various protests across the country to inform the public about the irregularities behind the Rahul Gandhi defamation case. He also said that satyagraha protest will be held in every district in Tamil Nadu on April 15. Mohan Kumaramangalam also said that at the end of this month, he will gather lakhs of people and hold a huge satyagraha protest in Chennai.