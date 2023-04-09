Videos

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' song 'Veera Raja Veera' out now

New song 'Veera Raja Veera' from 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is out now. Penned by Gulzar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, and Arman Dehlvi, the song is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad. A R Rahman composed the music. 'PS 2' is the sequel of Mani Ratnam's box office hit film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which was released last year. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The teaser of the 'PS 2' was released in December. The makers unveiled the Hindi version of the first song 'Ruaa Ruaa'.