Videos

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Easter 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 greeted people on the occasion of Easter 2023 and hoped that the special occasion deepens the spirit of harmony in society. Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet. "May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," he added.