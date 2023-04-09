Videos

CSK vs RR : Fans gather to buy tickets

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals teams are going to clash on April 12 at chepauk stadium, Chennai. It has already been announced that ticket sales will start on April 9. In this case, fans have been gathering at the Chepauk stadium since midnight to buy tickets. It is to be noted that ticket sales will start online and at the counter at 9.30 am on April 9.