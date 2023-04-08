Videos

Rajinikanth wishes Vetrimaaran, Soori on Viduthalai success

Viduthalai: Part 1's success celebration just got better as 'Superstar' Rajinikanth wished the team in person. National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai: Part 1 garnered appreciation from audience and critics alike. The team recently hosted a thanksgiving meet in the city. The actor was with the core team of Viduthalai - actor Soori, producer Elred Kumar and director Vetrimaaran. They were also accompanied by veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.
