Videos

Prez Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur

Murmu, who is on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati. She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. As the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, the President, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering the Brahmaputra and Tezpur Valley with a view of Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station. An official statement mentioned that the aircraft was flown by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 106 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about 2 kilometers above sea level and at a speed of about 800 km per hour.