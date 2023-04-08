Videos
Modi holds mega roadshow in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Chennai on April 08. PM Modi held the roadshow after the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport. Thousands gathered on the streets of Chennai to get a glimpse of PM Modi. Supporters showered flowers and gave a cheerful welcome to the PM.
