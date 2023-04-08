Videos

Lakhs throng Thirunallar temple ahead of holiday

On April 8, devotees thronged the Thirunallar Saneeswaran Temple in Puducherry ahead of continuous holiday. There, tens of thousands of devotees gathered from various districts from early morning, waited in long queues and worshiped Lord Saneeswaran. As the corona infection in the state is increasing day by day, many devotees were wearing face mask and had darshan of Swami.