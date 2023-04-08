Videos

Good Friday: Special prayers held at Santhome Church

Special prayers and services were held on the occasion of Good Friday at Santhom Church, Chennai. As the Easter festival is going to be celebrated on April 9th, the Way of the Cross event commemorating the death of Jesus Christ was also held earlier. A large number of people participated in this and prayed. For those who practice Christianity, Good Friday is a day of great religious importance. It is observed to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is regarded as one of the most important religious events in India. However, despite being known as Good Friday, it is not a joyful day. Therefore, it is recommended to refrain from wishing people a 'Happy Good Friday' on this day.