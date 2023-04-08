Videos

First-look poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule' out

Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the much-awaited sequel of the hit movie. The actor shared the poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Twitter. The makers released the poster along with a teaser video -- 'Where is Pushpa?' -- on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. Director Sukumar has raised the expectations of the audience with the three-minute special video introducing Pushpa and his world. After the huge success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', expectations are big from the sequel. The much-awaited movie is likely to be released in the Summer of 2024.