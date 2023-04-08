Videos
First-look poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule' out
Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the much-awaited sequel of the hit movie. The actor shared the poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Twitter. The makers released the poster along with a teaser video -- 'Where is Pushpa?' -- on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. Director Sukumar has raised the expectations of the audience with the three-minute special video introducing Pushpa and his world. After the huge success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', expectations are big from the sequel. The much-awaited movie is likely to be released in the Summer of 2024.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android