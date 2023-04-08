Videos

Civil aviation is changing: Scindia

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia delivered his speech at the public programme held at Alstom Cricket grounds at suburban Pallavaram on April 8 evening. He says that the Prime Minister of India and the person has etched his name on the length and the breath of the country. "Civil aviation is changing. Our fliers have doubled in 10 years. After Covid, we have reached a new high in footfall (around 4 lakh a day). It is our Prime Minister who saw this unfolding 9 years ago. In a period of 9 years, we have built 74 additional airports and helipad, doubling the numbers. We will build 200 more in the coming 4-5 years", says Scindia The Aviation Minister also added "Chennai has the third largest airport of India connected to 124 international cities. The city has been facing increasing traffic. This city deserves best infrastructure in the world, according to PM Modi. We must thank him for all developments".