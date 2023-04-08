Videos

Centre rollbacks notification on coal mine auction in Delta region

In another development, the Centre has announced to withdraw notification on coal mine auction in protected agricultural lands in Tamil Nadu. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary affairs, Coals & Mines taking to Twitter wrote, "In spirit of cooperative federalism & keeping in mind interest of people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction."
Online Desk

