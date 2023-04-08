Videos
Centre rollbacks notification on coal mine auction in Delta region
In another development, the Centre has announced to withdraw notification on coal mine auction in protected agricultural lands in Tamil Nadu. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary affairs, Coals & Mines taking to Twitter wrote, "In spirit of cooperative federalism & keeping in mind interest of people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android