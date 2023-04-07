Videos

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu defended Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

On April 4, Assam Chief Minister responded to a purported video where he was seen copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school. The CM said that he had no "hesitation" in admitting that he does not know Hindi and English very well. "I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it," Assam CM tweeted while reacting to the video which went viral on social media. Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu defended Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Further adding, he said that the country can only make progress when ‘we get rid of that English obsession.’ His tweet in defence of Assam CM came after the minister was trolled on social media and was called a ‘Copy paste CM.’ Retweeting Sarma's tweet, Vembu wrote, “Elite India has the bias that people who do not speak/read/write fluent English (that would be at least 95% of our population) are stupid. We can only make progress when we get rid of that English obsession. At Zoho, we consciously do not require English fluency for most jobs."