Videos

TN CM Stalin on Guv Ravi's 'kill bill' comment

Objecting to governor R N Ravi's contentious statements on withholding the bills passed by the state legislature, chief minister M K Stalin on April 6 demanded that he withdraw his comments on withholding the bills and said the governor should not think of himself as "the Great Dictator". He said, "I strongly condemn the governor for repeatedly functioning in a manner contrary to his oath of office and detrimental to the welfare of the state. Let him not think he is the Great dictator."