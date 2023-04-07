Videos

SRK teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

Bollywood and cricket make the perfect match. The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6 saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan casting a spell over cricketers and spectators at the stadium. After KKR registered a remarkable win against the RCB, the team's co-owner SRK entered the ground and met all the players. He also interacted with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Several images and videos from the evening fixture went viral. In one of the clips, SRK is seen getting excited at spotting Kohli. He went over to him and gave him a tight hug. SRK also convinced Kohli to try the viral steps from the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from his blockbuster 'Pathaan'.