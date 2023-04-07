Videos

Oscar couple Bomman & Bellie given 24-hour police protection

Oscar couple -- Bomman and Belli -- have been given 24-hour police protection. Prime Minister Modi, who is coming to Tamil Nadu on April 8 on a two-day visit, will participate in various programs. Also, Prime Minister Modi will visit Mudumalai on the 9th and meet Bomman and Belli, the couple who starred in the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Because of this, the couple has been given 24-hour police protection.