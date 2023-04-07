Videos

Elon Musk reinstates Twitter's blue bird logo

Just a few days after surprising everyone by replacing the Twitter bird logo with the Dogecoin logo, billionaire and owner of the microblogging site Elon Musk has reinstated the blue bird. The famous blue Twitter is back again on the platform. The world’s second richest person recently left everyone astonished as they woke up to a different logo of Twitter. After being accustomed to the little blue bird, Twitter users around the globe saw it replaced by Shiba Inu, the Dogecoin logo. The change, the reason behind which is still not clear, sent the prices of Dogecoin rallying to a whopping 30 per cent.