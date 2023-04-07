Videos

Devotees throng Velankanni on the occasion of good Friday

A large number of devotees throng the world-famous Velankanni on the occasion of Good Friday. Velankanni shopping street, beach and other places are thronged with tourists with pilgrims coming from different states on foot and by vehicle to participate in the special holi fest . Traffic has been diverted, a large number of policemen are engaged in security Nagapattinam district administration has initiated adequate basic amenities in Velankanni basilica in view of Holy Week celebrations and advised the devotees to strictly follow the instructions given by the officials. Anticipating a huge head count of devotees visiting Velankanni basilica in view of the Good Friday and Easter from April 7 to 9, adequate basic amenities including drinking water, toilet facilities and medical camps have been established. Meanwhile, the Collector urged people to use face masks and instructed the health staff to sprinkle disinfectants to guard against COVID-19.