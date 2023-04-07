Videos

Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train: Prebooking starts on April 7

The prebooking for Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train has started from today. Ticket fares range from Rs 1,057 to Rs 2,310 for a 6-hour journey. The train runs bi-directionally from Chennai to Coimbatore via Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Tirupur. Coimbatore-Chennai Central Vande Bharat Train (No: 20644) departs Coimbatore at 6 am and reaches Chennai Central at 11.50 am. In the opposite direction, Chennai Central-Coimbatore 'Vande Bharat' Express train (No: 20643) will depart Chennai Central at 2.25 pm and reach Coimbatore at 8.15 pm. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the train service from Chennai railway station to Coimbatore on April 8 in Chennai.
Online Desk

