April 28 is the last working day for TN Schools

The School Education Department on April 7 informed that April 28 as the last working day for schools in Tamil Nadu. "Class 11 and 12 students across Tamil Nadu wrapped up the annual exam and Class 10 students appeared for the first Tamil language paper on Thursday,” the department said. It has ordered that the examinations for Classes 1-3 should be held from April 17 to 21 and for Classes 4-9 between April 10 to 28.