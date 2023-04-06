Videos

Tamilnadu Class 10 board exams begins today. As many as 9.76 lakh students will appear for the exams at 4,025 centres across Tamil Nadu. The exam is set to go on till April 20. Of the total number, 5.01 lakh students are boys, 4.75 lakh students are girls and five candidates are trans persons. In case of private candidates, overall 37,798 candidates have registered for the exam, including 11,441 girls and 26,352 boys. And, 264 prison candidates would also be appearing for the exam. Subsequently, to prevent students' absenteeism, the education department through school management committees (SMCs) will hold meetings with parents on April 10. The first level of the meeting was held on March 24.