Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on April 6, an official said, adding that he was airlifted to the city last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19. Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare said, “Mahto breathed his last today." Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto. “Irreparable damage! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," the chief minister tweeted.