‘It’s too big bat’: Hardik Pandya Playing Cricket with Son

On April 6, Gujarat Giants, shared an adorable video of a father-son duo playing cricket in their hotel corridor. The video featured the team’s skipper, Hardik Pandya, and his two-year-old son, Agastya Pandya. The duo was present in the hotel for an ad shoot along with the team’s opener, Shubman Gill.