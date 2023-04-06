Videos

BJP will also come to power in TN : Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K.Annamalai on April 6 painted the party's Lotus symbol on a wall near the party office in T.Nagar area in the city on the occassion of BJP's 44th Foundation Day. "In the not-so-distant future, BJP will also come to power in Tamil Nadu. We want to make sure that the PMs and our national president's vision get translated on the ground. BJP should strengthen itself and come to power in the state by 2026. This is our vision and mission," said Annamalai.