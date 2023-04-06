Videos

AIADMK to hold emergency meeting over Karnataka polls

AIADMK to hold an emergency executive committee meeting on April 16 to discuss the Assembly elections in Karnataka and enrolling of new members in the party. General Secretary of the party, in a statement, said the executive meeting would be held to discuss the forthcoming assembly elections in neighbouring Karnataka state and ongoing exercise of enrollment of new members in the party. The meeting is scheduled to be held on April 16 at the party headquarters in Chennai. The party leadership would send invitations to each member of the executive committee, party headquarter organising secretaries, district secretaries and secretaries of party units in other states, MPs and MLAs and party headquarter district secretaries (women). Those who receive the invite should attend the meeting without fail, EPS further said in the release. It may be recalled that the party had earlier planned to hold the executive meeting on April 7. However, it cancelled the meeting. The meeting is planned amid talks that the AIADMK would express its willingness to field its candidate in Karnataka polls as part of the BJP led alliance. Party insiders said that their leader was keen on cashing on the situation to prove his mettle and sending feelers to the BJP leadership on fielding candidates in Karnataka. The party had elected members from Kolar Gold Field (KGF) and Gandhinagar constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly.