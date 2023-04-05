Videos

Thiru Vi Ka park finally opens for public

The much-anticipated Thiru Vi Ka Park at Shenoy Nagar is finally open for public with a slew of recreational activities. The 8.5-acre park that was closed in 2011 for Metro rail construction by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 4. As public thronged the renovated Thiru Vi Ka Park on April 4, making it evident that the Shenoy Nagar residents and others were expecting the park to be operational at the earliest. Post the renovation, CMRL handed over the park to Chennai corporation recently. The CMRL has modernised the park with facilities such as skating rink, walking tracks, outdoor gym, playground for children, basketball and badminton courts, cricket practice area with net facilities, yoga area, open air theatre, reading area and toilets among other facilities. The Chennai Corporation originally opened the park for the public in 2008 with almost 300 trees giving the area amid the city a serene touch. However, for the construction of an underground metro station, alongside the park, CMRL had to close down the park for public use. Though the newly-renovated park has added facilities, residents and public express disappointment regarding felling of several trees during the construction process. "Thiru Vi Ka Park before the shutdown had a calm and green atmosphere. Though with new and modern facilities, the old charm with large native trees missing,” said Gangadharan, a Shenoy Nagar resident.