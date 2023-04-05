Videos

Sikkim Avalanche: PM Modi, Amit Shah Condole Deaths

In a tragic incident, at least seven tourists died while 22 tourists were injured, when they were hit by an avalanche in Sikkim on April 4 afternoon, state officials said. Reacting on the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences for the deceased. “Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected”, PM Modi said. Echoing similar sentiments, union home minister Amit Shah said the government is closely monitoring the situation. “My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured”, Shah wrote in his official Twitter account.