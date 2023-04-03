Videos

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 3 launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to be in Gujarat's Surat to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. In a tweet, Rijiju called Rahul going personally to the Surat Court "a drama". "Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama," he said.