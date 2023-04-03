Videos

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 3 launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to be in Gujarat's Surat to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. In a tweet, Rijiju called Rahul going personally to the Surat Court "a drama". "Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama," he said.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in