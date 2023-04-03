Videos

TN state education policy drafting committee to seek extension

A panel headed by retired Justice Murugesan is working on drafting a unique state education policy report. The term given to this group ends with the month of May. It is said that the work of preparing the report on the education policy has not been completed so far. Therefore, the committee plans to ask the Tamil Nadu government for another 4 months to prepare the draft state education policy report. Once the draft report is ready, it has been decided to prepare the final report after seeking public feedback again. As it will take 4 to 6 months, reports say that the group is seeking time to prepare the education policy.