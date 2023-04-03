Videos

Man sets co-passenger on fire in Kerala

Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station, hours after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger and injured eight others on board an express train. A senior police official from the district told that the bodies of a woman, a child and a man were recovered from the tracks late April 2nd night. The three were missing from the train after the fire incident on April 2, he added At around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city, an unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons, police said. The man escaped soon after the incident, while the injured were shifted to hospitals after passengers pulled the emergency chain.