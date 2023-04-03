Videos

Kozhikode train fire: Will form Special Investigation Team, says CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 3 said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the fire incident onboard a train, which led to the loss of three lives including an infant, the previous night in Kozhikode district of the state. The accused man who set fire to the people inside one of the compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2 night is yet to be identified and no arrests have been made so far in the case. However, police suspect that the accused is a north Indian and that the incident was pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. A Railway Police officer said that besides them some other agencies were also looking into the matter to ascertain whether it has any terror links. "No other details can be shared presently. The investigation is going on," the officer said. He also said a sketch of the accused based on the statement by one of the passengers has been released. CM Vijayan, in a statement, said the police have been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. He said the police were actively trying to catch hold of the assailant and the probe was being supervised by State Police Chief Anil Kant.