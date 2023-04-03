Videos

Kerala train fire: Police on investigation

On the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train in Kerala, a mysterious person poured petrol on his fellow passengers and set him them on fire. In this, 3 people who tried to escape from the train were killed and 9 people were injured. Police, Forensic Science Department and Railway Police are actively investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the police have found a diary written in English and Hindi from the rail in the area where the incident took place. It has been reported that the police are investigating that it may have been left by a mysterious person and the person who set the fire may be from Uttar Pradesh. The names of towns like Kazhagkoottam, Kanyakumari, Kulachal are also included in the diary. The NIA may join the investigation soon. The sim card and mobile used by the suspect has been found by the police officers and the people whom the suspect had contacted is being traced upon by the cyber crime police. Meanwhile, CCTV footage has also been released showing the person suspected to have set the fire , found to be walking and riding a bike into a forested area. The police has also released the portrait of the suspect.