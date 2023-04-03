Videos

Grand "Garuda Sevai" in Thanjavur

On April 2, at the Srinivasa Perumal Temple Kumbakonam, the temple festival concludes with Grand "Garuda Sevai". At Srinivasa Perumal temple in Nachiyar Koil, Thanjavur District, Panguni car festival was being celebrated. As the final event of the festival, people gathered to get the blessing of lord "Kal Garudar". A large number of devotees participated in the festival. Then the festival concluded.