EPS vows to bring AIADMK back in power

He thanked the party functionaries for electing him for the top post of the party and assured them that he would work tirelessly day and night to establish the party’s rule. The party functionaries and cadre have the huge responsibility of fulfilling the pledge of the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, said EPS in a statement and pointed out that Jayalalithaa’s remark, in the state Assembly, that the AIADMK would rule the state for 100 years even after her time. In a thanksgiving message days after being elected unanimously as the party chief, the state er of Opposition thanked several senior leaders and functionaries for filing nominations on behalf of him for the post of general secretary. He further said that the party elected the GS as per the democratic process and the party’s constitution that said the party primary members should elect their leader.