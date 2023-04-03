Videos
CM Kejriwal request to restore travel concession for elders
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Modi to restore the train travel concession for senior citizens. In it, he mentioned that by stopping the privilege, it shows the central government's lack of concern for senior citizens and said it is against the culture. Kejriwal also said that no society or country can progress without the blessings of elders.
