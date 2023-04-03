Videos

Chariot festival of Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore

The Panguni festival at Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore started on the 28th with the hoisting of the flag. As the main event, the procession started this morning. As the chariot crawled through the four-storied streets, tens of thousands of devotees pulled the chariot. On behalf of the police, security was monitored from high towers and through installing surveillance cameras. 63 Nayanmaras street walk will be held April 4.