Videos

AIADMK wants to contest Karnataka elections

Eyeing the presence of Tamil voters in 10 constituencies in Karnataka, the principal opposition party AIADMK is mulling over contesting from 2-3 of them in the May 10 Assembly polls in the neighbouring state. It is said that the party has identified seats in Bengaluru and Kolar, and is planning to discuss it with its alliance partner BJP, which is ruling the State now. Tamils form 5% of the overall population of the State, but is concentrated in about 10 of the 224 constituencies. This has helped the AIADMK win elections several in the past. For instance, AIADMK candidate Bhaktavachalam has won 3 times in KGF constituency. Yet another example is that of Muniyappa, who contested on AIADMK ticket and won from Gandhinagar constituency. Other than legislative assembly, there have also been nine councillors in Bengaluru Municipal Corporation who won on AIADMK ticket. However, despite being partners in the NDA, it remains to be seen if the BJP would accommodate AIADMK's wishes. The Saffron party is battling the burden of incumbency and fighting a tough battle against Congress and JDS in the upcoming polls, where every single seat will be crucial. Granting it to marginal player just to keep the partner happy may not be an easy decision to take.