Videos

The centenary celebration of Vaikom Satyagraha in Kerala

Chief Minister MK Stalin on 1st April urged secular, democratic forces to work hard with unity for the social justice-led ideology of reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy to win and take on the right wing. Humanism, self-respect, rationality, socialism, equality, non-discrimination based on blood or gender, self-development, women empowerment, social justice, secular politics and scientific temper is the core of Periyarism, he added. At a time when casteist and communal Sanathana/Varnasrama forces are thinking of domineering again, “we have this duty more” and in this mission, Periyar the beacon, would be useful. Vaikom struggle is the beacon light and similar to the unity seen a century ago, “let us work together,” he said. The centenary event was held at Vaikom, about 29 km from Kottayam. When he led the Vaikom movement, Periyar was the chief of the Tamil Nadu Congress.