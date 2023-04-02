Videos

Sachin praised Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center

Many big personalities from the country and the world attended the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai on March 31. One of them was Bharat Ratna awarded cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Along with Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Dr. Anjali Tendulkar was also present. While interacting with model and anchor Anusha Dandekar present in the same program, Master Blaster Tendulkar described this cultural center as a sight to see. Along with this, he praised Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. Sachin said, “It is wonderful. Whatever Mukesh Bhai (Mukesh Ambani) and Nita Bhabhi (Nita Ambani) do is always amazing. Its grandeur and this celebration of Indian culture tells that this is the beginning of very special moments. I know it’s going to be a wonderful evening.”