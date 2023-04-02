Videos

Rahul Gandhi To Appeal His Conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case, will challenge his conviction and sentencing in the Surat sessions court in Gujarat on Monday, according to his lawyer. The former Congress chief will arrive in Surat from Delhi on Monday and will be in the court by afternoon, according to his advocate, Kirit Panwala. Gandhi, in his plea, has asked the sessions court to set aside the magistrate order convicting him in the defamation case, said Panwala. He has also asked for an interim stay on the conviction till the matter is disposed of.